Fontbonne University offering debt-free education for many low-income students

ST. LOUIS – A Catholic liberal arts college located in Clayton is launching a program to offer a debt-free education for low income students. The Fontbonne Promise expects to award full tuition and fees for up to five years to at least 30 qualifying fall 2018 freshmen.

There are about 3,000 students enrolled at the University. Full-time undergraduate tuition and fees are currently $25,460 per academic year.

Kitty Lohrum, Fontbonne vice president for advancement, says that Promise Partners will sponsor a student at $8,500 a year for up to five years. Donations of any amount toward this program will help build the pool needed to support deserving students in future years.

“We want to change the paradigm. The neediest students who demonstrate academic ability deserve an opportunity to earn a college degree,” writes Dr. J. Michael Pressimone, Fontbonne president. “We believe at Fontbonne we can play a significant role in changing communities through our strong foundation in values-based education.”

To learn more about applying to Fontbonne or becoming a Fontbonne Promise Partner, visit www.fontbonne.edu/promise.