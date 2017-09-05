Educating teachers, parents, and students about asthma dangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New research shows St. Louis has the highest asthma rate in the state. At least six children die from the disease each year. And it’s the number one reason students in the St. Louis Public School District miss classes.

That's one reason the district is working with the American Lung Association to educate teachers, students, and parents about the condition.

Through its Partners for Asthma Action program, the American Lung Association teaches children how to take their medicine properly and ways to reduce asthma triggers in the home by keeping it clean. Those triggers could include: dust, pet dander, pollen, dust mites, rodents, and cockroaches.

More than 30,000 children in the St. Louis area have been helped through Partners for Asthma Action since the program got underway two years ago.