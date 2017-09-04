How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Which pests are troublesome this time of year?

Posted 1:24 pm, September 4, 2017, by , Updated at 09:28AM, September 4, 2017

Dan Rottler, Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk about which pests are the most trouble this time of year in St. Louis and how to get rid of them.

 