Racist social media messages sent by MICDS students go viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO - A message between MICDS students using racist and offensive language has gone viral.

The message thread between a group of girlfriends was posted to social media on Sunday. In the conversation, the MICDS students use racist and sexually explicit language.

Dillon Scott, a senior at the school, said he is disappointed by the conversation but believes the racist thoughts only represent a minority of the students.

A statement the school put out reads in part, “these inflammatory postings are clearly inconsistent with the MICDS mission and our community’s values. We cannot and do not condone or tolerate racial slurs or hate speech.”

Kimberley Spence’s son Alec went to MICDS for 14 years and graduated from there in May. She said early on there were subtle hints of racism while Alec was in school.

“When Alec first started with MICDS we were really excited that we would be able to attend a school like MICDS, but by second grade my alarms started to go off a little bit. He came home and told me that his teacher did not make him feel good about who he was,” said Spence.

Spence believes that sometimes her son was graded more on his race than academic performance.

“Alec and a friend were determined to get A’s in math so they did their homework together meaning that one homework response mirrored the other, and his friend got an 85 and he got a 63,” she said. “I told him to challenge that and it happened again. Now Alec was African-American and his best friend at the time was white.”

Alec had a scholarship to play basketball at Rice University but was on the verge of losing it because he had a D in one class.

Spence and her son tried to talk to the teacher and administrators about how to best work through the class but she said she was met with resistance and her son lost his scholarship.

“If I had a different last name or different bank account I’m not sure we would be having this same conversation right now,” said Spence.

Spence said now she is interested to see how the administrators will respond to the latest racist remarks to hit social media.

“They told me that, I’m going back to the Rice situation, that they wouldn’t talk about the grade because they believe in integrity of the grading system. However, I challenge the integrity of character.”

The NAACP said they have been invited to attend an assembly Tuesday at MICDS and there they expect to arrange a private meeting with administrators.