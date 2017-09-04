Labor rally before annual Labor Day Parade in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This year's Labor Day comes with a push for higher wages for Missouri laborers. A rally is planned Monday morning before the start of the annual Labor Day Parade in Downtown St. Louis.

A coalition of groups called United We Stand St. Louis plans to gather on North Tucker Boulevard at Biddle Street at 6 a.m. The group will then march to N. 19th and Olive streets, where it will hold a rally at 8 a.m. before the big parade.

The groups are advocating for workers across the country who are fighting for higher minimum wages and union rights.

A new state law went into effect in Missouri on August 28 barring cities from having a minimum wage higher than the state's wage of $7.70 an hour.

In May, a $10 an hour minimum wage went into effect in both St. Louis and Kansas City. At that time, 30,000 St. Louis city workers received a raise to the new minimum.

Nearly 150 St. Louis businesses say they will continue honoring the $10 an hour minimum wage despite the new law.

Signatures are being collected to put a $12 an hour minimum wage issue on a statewide ballot.