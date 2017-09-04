× Hispanic business leader: Trump’s ‘a liar’ if he ends DACA

Javier Palomarez, the head of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said Monday he plans to work until the “bloody end” to sway President Donald Trump to keep intact an Obama-era program extending legal protections to young undocumented immigrants.

Palomarez, who is also a member of the White House’s National Diversity Council, said Trump would be going back on his word to treat the recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with “heart” if he does make the decision to end it.

“If he gets rid of DACA, he’s showing that he is a liar,” Palomarez told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Trump said from the outset of his presidency he would treat DACA carefully and promised to “show great heart” when asked how he would handle the program.

And last week, Trump said, “We love the ‘Dreamers,'” referring to undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children and want to continue living their lives in the country.

Palomarez said he supports Trump focusing on deporting criminals, but that trying to deport nearly one million young people who came to the country as children and who have been granted deportation deferrals is wrong morally and makes no sense from an economic standpoint.