First responders searching for missing boater on the Mississippi River

GRAFTON, IL – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken the lead in the investigation of a reported drowning in the Mississippi River. The call went out just after 6 pm Monday evening for a possible drowning after a male boater was sighted pushing a boat from a sandbar in the river and falling into the river. The man did not resurface and a call was put out for a drowning.

Rescue crews have been hampered by heavy rain, as storms move through the Metro Area.

Crews are planning to search along the Mississippi River bank near islands in the river and along the St. Charles County side of the river to find the missing man.