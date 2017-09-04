How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Financial outlook for the rest of 2017

Posted 12:57 pm, September 4, 2017, by , Updated at 09:16AM, September 4, 2017

Ed Vogt, senior VP at Central Bank of St. Louis, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the financial outlook for the rest of the year and issues important to the public, including: the stock market, the job market, the home market, and investments in the current climate.

 