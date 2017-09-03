Trucking firm teams up with the city of Des Peres, and West County Center to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO - Mid America Logistics is teaming up with the city of Des Peres and West County Center to collect donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Anyone wishing to donate non-perishable food, dry goods and/or healthcare products can drop them off at a trailer parked on the West County Mall parking lot near the Elephant Bar restaurant. Items can be dropped off from 9 am to 5 pm Sunday or Monday.

The company is teaming up with the city of Des Peres to also deliver school supplies to Texas. The goods will be delivered to Dallas and Houston. The company is also donating a penny for every mile it travels during the next two weeks. That money will go to the American Red Cross.

Company President Mark Kummer says he’s had no trouble finding employee volunteers to spend the holiday weekend collecting goods at the drop off site. Kummer said some of the company’s vendors have direct ties to the Houston area. Some employees also have family and friends in the Houston area.

Mid America Logistics Vice President of Sales Sam Williams said his family traveled more than 100 miles to escape flooding. He said the donations will be much appreciated and sends a message that people all over the country care.