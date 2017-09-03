× Police investigating homicide in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night at just after 11 pm in North St. Louis County. Police say a 33-year-old man was discovered in the parking lot of the Spanish Cove apartment complex on San Remo Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer had been summoned to the area for a report of shots fired in the area, when the victim was found in a parking lot.

The identity of the victim is being withheld till next of kin can be notified.

If you have any information related to the homicide, please call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

An investigation is ongoing.