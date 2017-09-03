Blues musician who was stabbed last week, headlines at blues festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis blues musician who was stabbed last Saturday, performed Sunday night at the Big Muddy Blues Festival in Laclede’s Landing.

Marquise Knox, 26, is a noted local blues musician was on his way home to Bowling Green, Missouri when he was stabbed in the neck as he was about to enter his home in the early hours of Saturday morning August 26th.

He was returning home from a performance in downtown St. Louis Friday night when the attack happened.

Fortunately, his collarbone stopped the object saving his life.

The Bowling Green Times reports that Knox was treated at the Pike County Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

A crowdfunding site has been set-up to help pay for Knox’s medical bills.

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the stabbing.