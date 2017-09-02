University City man beaten while walking to work



UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – What started out as a regular walk to work turned into a full-on ambush for a University City man. Jimmy Muckle was walking to work on Wednesday, August 23, 2017, in the 7000 block of Stanford Avenue, listening to music through headphones. The next thing he knew he was knocked down on the concrete.

He recalls seeing two unknown young boys kicking and punching him in the head. Photos show just how severe those blows were. Muckle had to go through a 5 to 6-hour surgery to fix his jaw and nose. He’s out of the hospital now and is at home recovering.

Muckle is a bartender at Three Kings Public House in the Delmar Loop. Friends and coworkers started a GoFundMe page to help him with rent and medical expenses while he is away from work. They plan to have a fundraiser at the restaurant on September 11, 2017. All proceeds from draft beer sales that night will be to help Muckle.