Labor Day weekend gets off to a violent start in north St. Louis



ST. LOUIS, MO – A deadly start to this Labor Day weekend in the city of St. Louis after two men are fatally shot in separate shootings.

The recent deaths were the latest casualties of what some residents are calling an increase in gun violence since the start of the year in St. Louis. They want to know when will the violence end.

“The violence must end and we are doing our best to make it that way,” said Metropolitan Police Lt. Steven Cheli

One resident who talked with our news crews said he fears for his family’s safety following the weekend’s deadly shootings.

“It’s just too much violence. It’s sad you can’t come out your house. You see killings every week over here.”

The latest shooting happened Saturday around 7:00a.m. near Semple Avenue and Page Boulevard, Investigators say a 25-year-old African-American male was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

“We received a call for a person slumped, possibly dead. When the officers arrived, they found that he had been shot multiple times,” said Lt. Cheli

Late Friday night, a man was shot to death near Grand and Montgomery Street. Police said he had been shot in the chest.

On Tuesday, St. Louis police say two men were shot and killed near Page and Belt, just a block away from Saturday’s homicide. Detectives say the two men got into an argument with another man and he fired shots at them. Korey Edwards who police say shot the men, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $500,00 cash only bond.