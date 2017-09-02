Humane Society takes in 51 cats from Houston

ST. LOUIS – Saturday the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force arrived back in St. Louis with 51 cats from southeast Texas. The cats were moved from the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to St. Louis so the shelter could handle the influx of pets needing shelter and care following Hurricane Harvey.

They will be put up for adoption at 1201 Macklind Avenue located in St. Louis city.

To make room for the new cats, the Humane Society is offering a cat adoption special this weekend (Sept.1st-Sept. 3rd). Adult cats will be available at no adoption fee, and kittens will be available for $75. The $10 rabies tag fee is not included the adoption special.

If you would like to help in the relief effort for pets in Texas, you do so by heading to: https://hsmo.org.texas or by calling 314-951-1542.