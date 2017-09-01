ST. LOUIS – A prostate cancer diagnosis can be frightening for men. With prostate cancer being the most common form of cancer in men, many of them are happy about a partnership that offers medical, emotional and financial support.

Leroy Gill was diagnosed in 2003.

“I found out a lot of us didn’t even know what it really is. … I was just so happy to join up with Mellve,” said Gill.

Gill soon got involved with the Empowerment Network, a nonprofit created to educate African-American men because compared to other ethnic group’s incidence and mortality rates are higher.

“When a man is diagnosed he’s shell-shocked. He’s totally shell-shocked and that’s the reason why he needs support,” said Mellve Shahid Sr., the group’s co-founder.

Men come to network’s cancer information and educational center that provides available resources, which include free PSA screenings, hospital discharge kits and medical options, sometimes even chemotherapy or surgery.

At Arch Cancer Care some patients may find their cancer is best treated with intensity modulated radiation therapy. Radiation Oncologist Dr. Michael Beat said it’s a process that offers targeted precision.

“We’re able to deliver the radiation dose with such accuracy that we can modulate the intensity of the beam,” he said. The process is a daily but brief in-office procedure over a two-month period.

“They don’t get sick, they don’t lose their hair, they’re not radioactive, so they’re able to go back to work,” Beat said.

Both the Arch Cancer Care and the Empowerment Network are partners with the Zero Prostate Cancer Walk/Run. Funds from the walk provide educational and support resources to help end prostate cancer.

“We are encouraging the community to get tested, we’re promoting prostate cancer survivor ship, and we’re also remembering those who have lost their lives to this disease,” Mellve said.

If you want to help end prostate cancer, join us for the Zero Prostate Cancer Run/ Walk on Saturday, September 16 in Creve Coeur Park. Fox 2 News is a proud sponsor of the event. For more information, visit: zerocancer.org

Zero Cancer Walk

Creve Coeur Park/Sailboat Cove, 13725 Marine Avenue/St. Louis, Mo 63146

Saturday. September 16, 2017

8:30 a.m.