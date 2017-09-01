Major highway improvements in St. Charles County over the next three years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County will see several major highway improvements over the next three years.

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments has approved $48 million in funding for four projects. One of the biggest projects is along the Page Avenue extension which is Highway 364. A new interchange will be added at 364 and Gutermuth Road.

When completed, it is expected to reduce traffic congestion at 364 and Mid Rivers and 364 and Highway K.

Another major highway improvement will be along a dangerous stretch of Route 61 north of Wentzville. In 2009, a teenage girl died in a crash at 61 and Route P. The crossovers will be replaced with a new interchange, making it safer to merge on and off the highway.

Two other interchanges will see construction: Route W from I-70 to Highway 61 will have shoulder and safety improvements, and the intersection Route N and Route Z will see upgrades. St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said the work will improve travel safety and speed for drivers.

“We felt we had a good year this year in getting a fair share for that money and we think we have some needs that other parts of the region don’t because of the growth that continues to grow on in St. Charles County,” Ehlmann said. “We don’t build infrastructure so people will come, but my philosophy and, I think, the philosophy of MoDOT and I hope East-West Gateway, is we wait and see where people want to live and then we build the roads to serve them."

Groundbreaking for the Route 61 and Route P project is scheduled for Monday. The other projects will get underway over the next three years.​