Know Before You Go: Downtown I-44 closure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Drivers traveling to or through downtown St. Louis Friday night (Sept. 1) should be prepared for slow moving traffic after the Missouri Department of Transportation closes more than two miles of interstate.

MoDOT is closing all lanes of westbound Interstate 44 from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the I-44/I-55 split. Crews will continue work done last month by removing a barrier wall and restriping lanes.

Here is a full list of closures/detours from MoDOT:

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, September 1, MoDOT will close:

All lanes of westbound I-44 at the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Poplar Street Bridge.

All lanes of westbound I-44 and southbound I-55 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the I-44/I-55 split.

Drivers will only be able to continue on I-70 to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge or exit to Tucker.

In addition, the following will close at 9 p.m. Friday, September 1:

The I-70 express lanes.

The ramp from Washington Avenue to westbound I-44.

The South Memorial Drive ramp to westbound I-44/southbound I-55.

The ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to southbound I-55/westbound I-44.

The ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut/eastbound I-44.

All lanes should reopen by noon on Saturday (Sept. 2).

When the lanes reopen:

All four lanes will be available on westbound I-44/southbound I-55 between the Poplar Street Bridge and the I-44/I-55 split.

Both lanes will be open on the ramp from westbound I-64 (the Poplar Street Bridge) to westbound I-44/southbound I-55.

The ramp from 7th Street/Park onto westbound I-44/southbound I-55 will be open.

To detour from westbound PSB to southbound I-55/westbound I-44, drivers should continue on I-64 and exit at 21st Street/Market. Then take Market to Jefferson and Jefferson south to the I-44 interchange.

To detour from I-70/westbound I-44, drivers should take Tucker to Lafayette to the I-55/I-44 interchange.

MoDOT has canceled all other road work around the area on during the holiday weekend.