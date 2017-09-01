Illinois superintendent under fire for allegedly ‘creepy’ newspaper column

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Ill. – Parents in Nashville, Illinois were stunned by what the high school superintendent wrote in his column in the local paper. Some women even said it made them feel creepy.

Some folks said Superintendent Ernie Fowler should step down or be fired. Others were more forgiving and said he just made a mistake and he should stay on the job.

The superintendent’s column appears every week in the Nashville News. This week’s column was dedicated to the girl’s high school volleyball team.

“There’s a lot of people saying he should step down…they’re scared and worried about their children attending the school,” said Colleen Callan, a parent at the school.

In his column, Fowler remembered when he was 15 and played against a “blonde-haired blue-eyed girl of his high school fantasy world.” She had “well-developed assets hidden under a t-shirt, with the word ‘bullets’ sprawled across the front.”

“When you’re in the public eye, you can’t say stuff like that; it’s not okay,” said Blake Powell, a father of two young daughters.

“It creeped me out because you are the superintendent around these school kids,” Callan said.

People at the paper said they’ve had a lot of response from readers.

Karen Burke, whose daughter attends the high school, said she believes the reaction has been over-the-top.

“I think it just got blown out of proportion. Do I feel like my child who goes there, is she in any danger? Absolutely not,” she said. “I don’t have a problem with it…I really don’t.”

Principal Mark Begando said he couldn’t comment on Fowler.

“He is not here today…at this point we do not have a comment,” he said.

“I’m just glad I don’t have kids that are in high school yet, so I don’t have to worry about that,” said one concerned parent.

Begando said the superintendent has been on the job less than five years.