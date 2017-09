Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Forest Park Parkway at Kingshighway reopens Friday, September 1. The intersection has been closed for the last nine months.

Forest Park Parkway once crossed under Kingshighway, now it has been raised to create a normal four-way intersection.

Mayor Lyda Krewson will cut the ribbon on the project at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.