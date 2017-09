SAN FRANCISCO (KPLR) — The Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-2, in their series opener in San Francisco.

Randal Grickuk hit a 2-run home run for the Cardinals, and Tommy Pham went 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Michael Wacha (10-7) got his 10th win of the season, giving up 1 run on 4 hits with 2 walks.