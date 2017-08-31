Red Cross St. Louis training volunteers before heading to Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you want to lend a helping hand to Hurricane Harvey disaster victims, The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis is ready to train you.

They're looking for those who want to roll up their sleeves and volunteer to help. The St. Louis chapter held an orientation Thursday night at its location off Lindbergh Boulevard in Creve Coeur.

The orientation was for people who would like would like to become a volunteer to help with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Organizer say it's ordinary people that can do extraordinary things.

Dozens of volunteers from eastern Missouri have joined the Red Cross hurricane relief efforts and the organization is looking for many more people to train to deploy to help the with providing shelter, meals and client case work to help thousands of people forced from their homes by flooding.

More than 30 tractor trailer loads serving an estimated 32,000 people in shelters have already packed up and headed to assist the victims affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers continue to work around the clock.

“Many people who are down in Texas, for them, this is the worst day of their life. The Red Cross is there and sometimes it’s just giving a hug,” said Cindy Erickson, Regional CEO for American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri.

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and if you want to get involved and help for future disasters, the first step is to register.

“Having a heart that wanting to help somebody else without a doubt. We have volunteers that are from all walks of life and we have a common bond. We want to make a difference and we want to help people,” Erickson said.

To make a financial donation to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey, donations can be made online to the American Red Cross or by texting the word “HARVEY” to 90999.