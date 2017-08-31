Normandy High School opens healthcare facility on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The Normandy School Collaborative opened a new healthcare facility on the campus of Normandy High School. The collaboration between Washington University, Affinia Healthcare, BJC Healthcare, and community groups Wyman and For the Sake of All made it happen. Experts say having health services for students leads to better attendance, improved grades, and reduces dropout rates. Officials say the center will help low-income students and families in need. The location will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.