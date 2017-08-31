American Red Cross hosts orientation for future volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _More than 50 trained American Red Cross volunteers from Eastern Missouri have joined the Harvey relief effort. The organization is looking to recruit more people who want to help during future crises.

So far, the Red Cross of Eastern Missouri has sent more than 30 tractor-trailer loads serving an estimated 32,000 people in shelters.

For now, the organization is focused on deploying registered and trained volunteers to assist with the Harvey relief. If people are interested in getting involved to help with future disasters, the first step is to register and start training.

The Red Cross is hosting an orientation Thursday (Aug. 31) at 6:30 p.m. at its location off Lindbergh Boulevard in Creve Coeur (10195 Corporate Square, St. Louis 63132).

Volunteer interest form can be found online here: http://www.redcross.org/volunteer-interest-form

There is a blood shortage across the country due a decline in donations this summer. There are several blood drives happening across the St. Louis area on any given day.

Local blood drives:

http://www.redcrossblood.org/rcbmobile/drive/driveSearchList.jsp?utm_campaign=rco_search&utm_medium=rco_blood&utm_source=redcross.org&zipSponsor=63132)

Financial donations nay be made at redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by texting the word “Harvey” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.