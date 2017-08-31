× Affton man charged for bank, grocery robberies

AFFTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 43-year-old Affton man in connection with a pair of robberies that occurred in the past week.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the PNC Bank branch in the 8900 block of Gravois Avenue was robbed on August 24. The suspect approached a teller, demanded money, and threatened to kill the teller. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

On August 28, a teller working at the customer service counter at the Schnucks in Richmond Heights reported a man walked up to her and demanded all of the money in her register.

Police determined both robberies were perpetrated by the same individual, Granda said.

Thanks to the assistance of witnesses, police were able to identify and arrest a suspect.

Prosecutors charged Eric Dooley with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of stealing over $750. He remains jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond.