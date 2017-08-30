Tower Grove Park reveals master plan for improvements ahead of open house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Representatives from Tower Grove Park will be sharing their master plan for renovations with the public Wednesday night at an open house. The Park’s planning firm, Rhodeside & Harwell, will be present at the event from 6-8pm at the Piper Palm House. They will be taking the public's input for the planning process which will conclude in September.

The Tower Grove Park Board of Commissioners has about $100,000 in grants and donations to improve the 150-year-old park.

A release says the master plan aims to strengthen the park's role in the community, preserve the historic features and upgrade amenities.

You can attend the open house tonight and e-mail comments to masterplan@towergrovepark.org through Thursday, September 7.

You can see the entire master plan here.