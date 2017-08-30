Teacher put on administrative leave after duct taping student to chair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A Riverview Gardens teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly duct taping a 7th grade student to her chair.

Instead of riding home on the bus Wednesday afternoon Clorinda Bailey’s daughter was brought home by administrators with the Riverview Gardens school district.

That’s when they told Bailey that during class a teacher had strapped one piece of duct tape across her daughter lap after she wouldn’t listen to stay in her seat.

Bailey wishes the teacher would have sent her daughter to the principal’s officer or out of the room instead of using tape.

The school district said that the teacher has been put on administrative leave while this is being investigated.

They said they are highly disappointed and the actions of the teacher are completely against school policy.