St. Louis police search for man and woman accused of identity theft

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO — Police are asking for help to identify a man and a woman involved in car break-ins on three separate separate occasions. St. Louis County Police say that the male suspect appears to be wearing women's clothing.

Investigators with the West County Precinct say the suspects broke into vehicles at Paw Park in Arnold on July 28, August 20 and August 26. After all three incidents credit cards stolen from the vehicles were used at Target stores in Kirkwood and Fenton. They purchased gft cards valued $500 and $1000 on each occasion.

The male suspect is described as black, in his mid 20's, 5'10" tall with a thin build and twisted black and brown hair. Police released surveillance images of him wearing women's clothing. The female suspect is described as black, in her mid 20's, 5'5" tall with a thin build and black hair.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a white four door car, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.



2 wanted in car break-in thefts in Valley Park. Suspects: black female & black male wearing female's clothing. Anyone with info call @STLRCS pic.twitter.com/WorMennbEV — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 30, 2017

Can you ID? Suspects wanted for breaking into cars in the Valley Park area and using stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards. pic.twitter.com/G0vDt2WzSR — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 30, 2017