Police make arrest in north St. Louis double homicide

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have made an arrest the murder of two men Tuesday in deadly shooting at Page and Belt.

Police say the victims Matthew Berry and Otis Bennett got into an argument with another man who shot both men in the head in a vehicle.

Korey Edward has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and armed criminal action.

Edwards is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.