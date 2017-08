× Police investigate murder near Berkeley liquor store

BERKELEY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a murder at a Berkeley liquor store.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. near the Liquor Doctor store in the 8300 block of Airport Road.

Nearby Airport Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown as police responded to the scene.

News 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.