Missouri representatives Facebook post calls for suspects that vandalized a Confederate statue to be hung
Wednesday a Facebook post by Missouri Representative Warren Love, (R)-Osceola seems to be calling for two persons suspected of vandalizing Confederate statue in a Springfield MO National Cemetery to be, “This is totally against the law,” Love wrote. “I hope they are found & hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”
Love represents the 125th District in western Missouri.
Missouri Democratic Party Statement on State Representative Warren Love:
“This is a call for lynching by a sitting State Representative. Calls for political violence are unacceptable. He needs to resign.”