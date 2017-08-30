× Missouri representatives Facebook post calls for suspects that vandalized a Confederate statue to be hung

Wednesday a Facebook post by Missouri Representative Warren Love, (R)-Osceola seems to be calling for two persons suspected of vandalizing Confederate statue in a Springfield MO National Cemetery to be, “This is totally against the law,” Love wrote. “I hope they are found & hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Love represents the 125th District in western Missouri.

Missouri Democratic Party Statement on State Representative Warren Love: