Conservation Connection – Powder Valley Nature Center

Discover our amazing pollinators and help shape the future of conservation at the Missouri Department of Conservation's upcoming open house event next week. Dan Zarlenga and Naturalist Shelly Colatskie visit KPLR 11 at Noon to tell us more.

Q. What is this open house event all about?

• A chance to meet with MDC's Director, Sara Parker Pauley

• Opportunity to learn more about the department from representatives from our various divisions with information tables

• Provide input for things you want to see for the future of conservation and fish, forest and wildlife resources

• Come beforehand for a family-friendly educational program about Missouri`s pollinators

Q. Tell us more about these pollinators

• They include insects like butterflies, moths and bees and some birds like hummingbirds

• Even though honey bees are NOT native to North America, they pollinate many of our crops and give us honey

• Depending on what the honey bees pollinate; the honey can be varying in flavors and color

• There are over 450 species of native bees in MO and over 4,000 in North America

• One blueberry bee can pollinate up to 50,000 blueberry flowers. This equals an astounding 6,000 or more blueberries – all from one bee!

Q. What kinds of activities will you have?

• Honey tasting (Missouri honey; many varieties!)

• Butterfly sun catcher craft

• Monarch tagging

• free swamp milkweed to 1st 100 visitors/families, seed bombs to first 100 visitors/families

• Hummingbird trapping/banding

Q. When and where will all this take place?

• Next Thursday, Sept. 7

• 4-6 p.m. - Pollinator Program

• 6-8 p.m. - House with comments from Director Pauley

• Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood

• Free!

