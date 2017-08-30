Conservation Connection – Powder Valley Nature Center

Q. What is this open house event all about?
• A chance to meet with MDC's Director, Sara Parker Pauley
• Opportunity to learn more about the department from representatives from our various divisions with information tables
• Provide input for things you want to see for the future of conservation and fish, forest and wildlife resources
• Come beforehand for a family-friendly educational program about Missouri`s pollinators
Q. Tell us more about these pollinators
• They include insects like butterflies, moths and bees and some birds like hummingbirds
• Even though honey bees are NOT native to North America, they pollinate many of our crops and give us honey
• Depending on what the honey bees pollinate; the honey can be varying in flavors and color
• There are over 450 species of native bees in MO and over 4,000 in North America
• One blueberry bee can pollinate up to 50,000 blueberry flowers. This equals an astounding 6,000 or more blueberries – all from one bee!
Q. What kinds of activities will you have?
• Honey tasting (Missouri honey; many varieties!)
• Butterfly sun catcher craft
• Monarch tagging
• free swamp milkweed to 1st 100 visitors/families, seed bombs to first 100 visitors/families
• Hummingbird trapping/banding
Q. When and where will all this take place?
• Next Thursday, Sept. 7
• 4-6 p.m. - Pollinator Program
• 6-8 p.m. - House with comments from Director Pauley
• Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood
• Free!
80th Anniversary Open House
Thursday, Sept. 7
Pollinator Program 4-6 pm
Open House 6-8pm
Powder Valley Nature Center