Cardinals trade Mike Leake to Mariners for prospect

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have traded right-handed pitcher Mike Leake to the Seattle Mariners for a minor league prospect.

The prospect, shortstop Rayder Ascanio of Venezuela, will likely be assigned to the Cardinals’ Palm Beach (A) club. The 21-year-old switch-hitter was batting .217 with 9 home runs and 44 RBI in 111 games with the Mariners’ minor league affiliates.

With the trade, the Mariners are expected to receive $750,000 of international cap space.

Leake has a 7-12 record and a 4.21 ERA this season.

This is the second pitcher the Mariners have acquired from the Cardinals this season. They previously traded for Marco Gonzales in July for minor leaguer Tyler O’Neill.

The Cardinals are 66-65 and 5½ games out of first place in the NL Central Division.

The trade was initially reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today and Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.