Albers, Ill. providing assistance to Hurricane Harvey victims

ALBERS, Ill. - A woman from Albers, Illinois in Clinton County is now among those forced from their homes because of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. But people in and around her hometown are stepping up to help with a major donation drive.

Lisa Albers-Sprehe grew up in Albers, Illinois, but has been living with her husband and their twin 10-year-old boys in Baytown, Texas, about 25 miles outside of Houston. On Monday night, the family left their neighborhood as water started to reach their home.

Now Lisa's friends back home in our area are helping her and other Harvey storm victims. They're planning to stock several trailers full of supplies then take them Texas. One of the trailers is destined for Lisa's church.

Up to eight trailers where people can drop off items should be up and running soon. One is already open outside the IGA grocery store on Highway 161 in New Baden, Illinois.

Besides that location, trailer sites are also planned in Lebanon, Mascoutah, Freeburg Scott Air Force Base and in Barry. Additional drop off sites are also in the works where items will be picked up and taken to trailers.

Those sites include Pinckneyville High School.

Organizers are looking for everything from clothing to cleaning supplies. Stock Transport out of Lebanon, Illinois is donating all of the trailers.