× Warren County deputy injured when driver rear-ends patrol car

WARREN COUNTY, MO – This past Saturday night a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in the line of duty. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 47 north of Warrenton, when a driver struck his patrol vehicle from behind. The deputy was not seriously injured, he was evaluated at a hospital and released that night.

The accident underscores the dangers law enforcement officer face on a daily basis, working on roads with little to no shoulders. Prompting a reminder for vehicles to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles.

Sheriff Kevin Harrison said, “There are plenty of “bad guys” in the world that pose a threat to law enforcement each day. But statistically we are more likely to be injured or killed in a motor vehicle accident or by being struck by traffic.”