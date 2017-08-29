St. Louis police investigate shooting in West End neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in north city.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Belt Avenue; that's in the West End neighborhood.

Police say two male victims sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital. One man died at the hospital and the other man is fighting for his life.

There was a lot of police activity around a silver and black BMW with Illinois plates. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.