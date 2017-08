Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Great Rivers Greenway is 113 miles of trails and natural space so people can walk, bike and explore rivers, parks and communities. A new stretch on the way will be called the Chouteau Greenway in St. Louis City.

There will be a public competition for designers to think beyond the trail!

Emma Klues, Vice President of Communications and Outreach, shares more about the competition.

To learn more visit: GreatRiversGreenway.org/Chouteau