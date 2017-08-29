Katrina survivor living in St. Louis weary of anniversary amid Harvey storm

Larkins said she’s also worried about her family in Houston.
"Imagine everything under water; this is just the beginning. The water will go down and people will continue to need help. After Hurricane Katrina, I was a recipient of Red Cross help. We lost everything. I left New Orleans with a backpack – no clothes, no car, nothing; no toothbrush. Once that water goes down, you will see what’s left: the muck, the dirt, the smell. We gotta help people," she said.
Thus far, 38 St. Louis Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to Texas, along with eight emergency vehicles to help with food and shelter.