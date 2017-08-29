Heated debate takes place in County Council over proposed ice rink in Creve Coeur Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO – There was a heated debate Tuesday night at the county council meeting over plans for a proposed ice rink at Creve Coeur Park.

County Executive Steve Stenger and Council Chairman Sam Page exchanged words over how to move forward with the project.

Emotions were running high on both sides of the proposed project.

The meeting was packed, with more people waiting outside of council chambers, protestors and backers alike.

But the biggest highlight of tonight's council meeting was the heated exchange between Stenger and Page.

In that argument Stenger went on to repeat that the council has voted unanimously in favor of this ice center with many opportunities to review the proposal.

According to Stenger, Page claims that he was misled about the project and did not apparently understand what the council was voting on, which Stenger says is quote "preposterous."

Stenger says this was a public facility and the project was moved forward by the chairman himself.

Meanwhile many backers of the project say the rink is needed because the 40 acres is just land that is not being used to its fullest potential.

But opponents say building an indoor facility will disturb the park and change its character forever.