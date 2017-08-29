Friends and neighbors come together to stock trailers with relief supplies for flood victims in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERS, IL - A woman with deep roots in the St. Louis area is now among those who needed to be rescued from their homes in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Her hometown is responding in a big, big, way.

Lisa Albers-Sprehe, who grew up in Albers, Illinois, in Clinton County, her husband, and twin 10-year-old boys, climbed aboard one of the last trucks out of their neighborhood in Baytown, Texas last night. They're worried they're going to lose their home and yet comforted by what's happening in her hometown in Illinois.

Albers, may seem like it’s a world away from where she lives now. Baytown is about 25 miles outside of Houston.

“It looks like Carlyle Lake with buildings coming out of it,” she told Fox2/News 11.

Rescue boats have replaced cars in her neighborhood. Water has flooded her back deck and is creeping toward her front door.

Yet, in a way, good ole Albers, IL, has never felt closer.

“I just am amazed at the hospitality and couldn’t be more grateful and couldn’t be more proud to say I’m from Clinton County,” she said fighting tears.

“Not only do you potentially lose all of your belongings, your home, but then to also not be able to have an income from employment,” said hometown friend, Stephanie Toennies, who operates Toennies Hardware in Albers. “I really can’t even fathom that.”

Toennies has become involved in the Stock the Trailer campaign, which will send tractor-trailers full of supplies to hurricane victims in Texas.

Donations are stacking up even before the first trailer even arrives. The effort is already expanding with six trailer locations, plus six more drop-off sites…and even more prayers.

Stephanie Tennies/hometown friend: “Prayers right now are about what everyone can do…and trucks, yeah, yeah,” Toennies smiled.

“I don’t have the words,” Albers-Sprehe said. “My heart is breaking with sorrow and grief but at the same time busting at the seams with joy, feeling so blessed and loved from so many miles away… with our family and friends back home, knowing that they’re praying for us, pulling for us, working on helping us however they can that’s what’s pulling us through.”

Lisa and her family are staying with friends in Texas.

Stock Transport of Lebanon, IL, is donating all the trailers. When full, they’ll head for Texas -- one of them to Lisa's church.

Check out these Facebook pages for trailer and drop-off locations, along with needed items and ways you can volunteer: https://www.facebook.com/StockTheTrailer, https://www.facebook.com/Stock-Transport-167489669930558/