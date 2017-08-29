How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

C3 Fitness – Pushups to better health

Posted 2:22 pm, August 29, 2017

Cason of C3 Fitness visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss with meteorologist John Fuller the importance of motivation and criticism in getting and maintaining physical fitness. Cason then has John demonstrate an in-home "pushups to better health" bodyweight exercise circuit.