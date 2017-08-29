Barricades going up downtown ahead of Stockley verdict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A verdict is expected soon in the murder trial of a former St. Louis police officer.

There has been a promise of protests if Jason Stockley is not convicted in the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. Meanwhile, barricades have been erected around the Carnahan Courthouse and police department headquarters as a precaution.

It remains unclear when the verdict will be handed down. Stockley waived his right to a jury trial, so a judge will ultimately decide his fate.

Stockley was charged with murder after shooting Smith. Stockely and his partner said they identified Smith as a drug suspect. Stockely testified at his trial that he had the right to use deadly force.

Prosecutors suggested Stockley planted a gun after the shooting and said Stockley’s own voice was recorded on a police camera saying he was “going to kill that ----- ’’ minutes before he did.

When asked why the barricades were going up around the courthouse and police headquarters, authorities released the following statement:

“Barricades have been placed at various locations that have been the site of recent protests or have planned protests later this week. Due to recent events around the country, we are being proactive in ensuring the safety of citizens.”