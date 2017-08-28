New state law lowers St. Louis minimum wage from $10 to $7.70 per hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Many new laws go into effect in Missouri on Monday. One of the biggest is the state law lowering the minimum wage in St. Louis and Kansas City.

St. Louis had raised the minimum wage to $10 an hour, but the state passed a law returning it to $7.70 an hour.

Supporters of the rollback say the higher wage kills jobs. Some area businesses plan to stick with the higher rate.

At least 100 other city employers have said they will maintain the higher wage. Supporters of the higher minimum wage, including Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, plan a rally to announce their next steps in the fight for higher pay.

That could include a call for a statewide vote on the issue.