‘I love St. Louis’ – David Letterman makes surprise appearance at Bommarito 500

MADISON, Ill. – The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 took place this weekend at the Gateway Motorsport Park in Collinsville. St. Louis’ “King of Hospitality,” Mister Gary of Them Yo People, had the chance to speak with the one and only late night icon, David Letterman!

“I love St. Louis. I’ve always loved St. Louis,” said Letterman, who is from Indianapolis, Indiana. The two discussed making the world a better place and their love for Long’s Bakery.

“The only thing in the world that makes one feel good about oneself, over and over and over, is doing something good for others.”

According to Letterman, there isn’s a person alive who isn’t one of his people.

Them Yo People is the only reality show starring YOU and YO people! It airs Sundays at midnight on KDNL ABC30.