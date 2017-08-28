Fairview Heights boil order still in effect following water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A boil order that went into effect Sunday night remains active with no end in sight.

The water main break happened at Lincoln Trail and Mark Drive in Fairview Heights. The City of O’Fallon is handling it because they provide service to Fairview Heights.

Officials said the repairs are done. but the entire water system in both Fairview Heights and O’Fallon is affected and will be under that order until further notice.

Fox 2 News caught up with one family who drove 45 minutes from Marissa, Illinois to eat at The Chuck Wagon only to find out the water issue shut it down.

Officials said you should boil water used for drinking, cooking, ice, and brushing your teeth for at least one minute before using it.

At this point, there’s no word on when the order will be lifted. Testing and results will be needed before they can move forward with any clearance.