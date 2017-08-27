St. Louis Chapter of American Red Cross sending supplies to Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Volunteers from the St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross are packing up supplies Sunday morning to help those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

They're going to load up between 4 to 6 trailers full of supplies, including water, snacks, first aid supplies and other basics. These items are a necessity for the more than 24 thousand people that are staying in Texas Red Cross Shelters right now.

Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it's still taking a toll on residents. Volunteers will be packing up the trailers around 8am Sunday morning before heading down to Texas.

If you like to donate, visit: www.redcross.org