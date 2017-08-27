Crash on Natural Bridge renews neighborhood concerns  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The driver of a Dodge Caliber says he was traveling east on Natural Bridge Avenue when a car making a turn from Cora Ave struck his vehicle Sunday morning. One of the passengers was a pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The traffic on Natural Bridge has been a long running concern for residents in the area. Robbie Daniels says she once kept track of the accidents in front of her home in the 46-hundred block.

“I stopped,” said Daniels.

She said there’s just been too many for her to remember.

“I hope someone does something about it before someone gets killed,” said Daniels.

There have been several fatal accidents on Natural Bridge this year.

The Alderman representing the area helped lead an effort to make the road safer. 21st Ward Ald. John Collins Muhammad walked an entire stretch of Natural Bridge with other elected leader in July as part of a road safety audit.

“We have increased police presence. We have increased police traffic along the Natural Bridge corridor at every major intersection you will see a traffic car,” said Muhammad.

He says historically drivers had no fear of speeding along Natural Bridge in St. Louis City because many knew police resources were deployed facing more serious crime. He believes now that police resources are being devoted to cracking down on traffic violations, drivers will soon learn any illegal actions will have consequences.

“The problems our community faces will not be solved overnight. I wish they would but they won’t,” said Muhammad. “But know that you do have city officials and state officials who are working to the best of our ability to solve this problem.”