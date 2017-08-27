Businesses vow to keep paying higher minimum wage to St. Louis workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - At midnight Monday, minimum wage workers in the city of St. Louis could be facing a wage cut. A state law overriding a city ordinance that called for a $10 an hour minimum wage will go into effect. That means city employers can lower pay to the statewide rate of $7.70 an hour.

It's a move thoughthat some businesses say they won't make.

Fred Donke of Bridge Bread on Cherokee Street said, “I’m ashamed! When I talk to my friends and family from other parts of the country that Missouri is doing such an incredible regressive thing, it’s embarrassing. The harm that its doing. We’re trying to get people out of homelessness. They`re going to be put people back on the streets.'

At least 100 city employers have said they will maintain the higher wage. Proponents say they will continue to push others to increase pay for minimum wage workers as well.