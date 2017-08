Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL - On Saturday, Open-Wheel Racing made a triumphant return to St. Louis. Indy Car racers took to the one and a quarter mile track at Gateway Motorsports Park for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The track is egg shaped with some turns tighter than others.

Gates opened at 10:00am for a day full of fun for fans. The race was under the lights, starting at 8:00pm.

A packed house and beautiful night at Gateway motorsports park @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/wiZlFjYOlZ — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) August 27, 2017