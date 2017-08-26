Gearing up for Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison, Ill. - Indy Cars race under the lights Saturday in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline.

Friday night, drivers completed their practice and qualifying rounds. The qualifying rounds determined where the drivers will start for Saturday evening's big race.

It appears Will Power had the fastest time, hitting nearly 190 mph.

The one and a quarter mile track at Gateway Motorsports Park is not a normal oval. Rather it`s an egg shape with some turns tighter than others.

The 21 drivers in Saturday's big race will go 248 laps around the track, or 310 miles.

Indy Cars haven`t raced at Gateway since 2003, when Helio Castroneves held off Tony Kanaan to win. Castroneves and Kanaan are among the drivers racing here this weekend.

The race is expected to have a major economic impact to the St. Louis area.

The race doesn`t start until 8pm Saturday night, but spectator lots open at 10am. The gates and the Gateway Kartplex open at 11am.