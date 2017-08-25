Woman, 3 kids found dead inside St. Louis County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - A woman and three children were found dead inside of a St. Louis County home overnight. Relatives called police to check on the welfare of their loved ones at the home located in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive. The family hadn’t been able to reach any of the victims since Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman in her 50's and three young males suffering from what appears to be gunshot wounds. The children are believed to be 10, 17 and 18-years-old.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

If you have any information your are urged to all the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.